Bridge City shooting leaves man in critical condition

Bridge City shooting leaves man in critical condition
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Bridge City that has left a man in critical condition.
By Tiffany Baptiste | August 20, 2019 at 3:53 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 3:53 PM

BRIDGE CITY, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Bridge City that has left a man in critical condition.

JPSO reported the shooting around 3:45 p.m.

Deputies responded to call of a shooting in the 600 block of Rene Street. When they arrived at the scene, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.