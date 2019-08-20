Bridge City shooting leaves man in critical condition

BRIDGE CITY, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Bridge City that has left a man in critical condition.
JPSO reported the shooting around 3:45 p.m.
Deputies responded to call of a shooting in the 600 block of Rene Street. When they arrived at the scene, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
