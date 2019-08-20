Bruce: Rainy Period to Continue

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - More rain is likely throughout the area so keep the umbrellas nearby. The combination of an abundance of moisture and an old frontal boundary still dissipating over the area will lead to another good chance of rain today.
Spotty showers midday will move inland as the afternoon progresses. Expect some heavy downpours at times which could lead to street flooding. Highs will once again be held down in the low 90s with many locations sitting in the upper 80s for most of the afternoon due to the clouds
Through the rest of the week storms won't be as widespread with a bit more sunshine from time to time. By week's end there will be another surge of moisture from a tropical wave crossing the Gulf. This should lead to higher rain chances for the upcoming weekend.
All remains quiet in the tropics with a few weak waves out there, but right now no development is expected from any.
