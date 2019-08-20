Coast Guard: In-situ burn scheduled for Wednesday in Cox Bay

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The United States Coast Guard says they have scheduled an in-situ burn Wednesday in Cox Bay.
Officials says the site burning is one of the several response options to reduce the environmental impact of an oil discharge in the marsh.
The burn is scheduled to last from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. If weather delays operations, the Coast Guard has scheduled a secondary burn day on Thursday.
There will be no reported impact on wildlife in the area.
