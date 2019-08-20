Former LSU basketball player Josh Gray, now with Pelicans, recognized as official La. ambassador

Former LSU basketball player Josh Gray, now with Pelicans, recognized as official La. ambassador
Josh Gray recognized as official Louisiana ambassador. (Source: Craig Loper/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | August 19, 2019 at 2:24 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 8:24 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Josh Gray, a former guard at LSU and current member of the New Orleans Pelicans, met with Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser Monday.

Gray was recognized as an official Louisiana ambassador by Nungesser.

Gray wants to use his platform to motivate people statewide who have had to deal with unfortunate circumstances to continue to work hard and stay positive while trying to reach their goals.

The lieutenant governor and his office work to promote and highlight the beauty of the state and felt Gray’s endeavor falls right in line with their mission.

They want to help Gray spread his inspiring message.

Josh Gray
Josh Gray (Source: Josh Auzenne/Gray Media)

Gray is a Lake Charles native and recently signed a two-way contract with the Pelicans.

He played for the Tigers from 2014-2016. He finished with 176 career assists and 62 steals.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.