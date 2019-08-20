LSU defensive all-stars named to ESPN preseason All-America Team

Delpit, who is arguably called the best defensive backs in college football for 2019 by USA Today. He is coming off of a breakout season a year ago as he became only the ninth unanimous All-America in school history. He led the SEC in interceptions with five and was second in the league in passes defended with 14. He also recorded a team-best five sacks in helping the Tigers to a 10-3 overall mark and a Fiesta Bowl victory.