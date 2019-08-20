LSU defensive all-stars named to ESPN preseason All-America Team

Information provided by LSUsports.net
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defensive all-stars Grant Delpit and K’Lavon Chaisson have been named to ESPN’s 2019 preseason All-America Team.
The ESPN preseason All-America Team is comprised of 11 players on both sides of the ball as well as two specialists.
Delpit, who is arguably called the best defensive backs in college football for 2019 by USA Today. He is coming off of a breakout season a year ago as he became only the ninth unanimous All-America in school history. He led the SEC in interceptions with five and was second in the league in passes defended with 14. He also recorded a team-best five sacks in helping the Tigers to a 10-3 overall mark and a Fiesta Bowl victory.
Chaisson has earned a spot on the ESPN team despite only playing in one game a year ago after he suffered a season-ending injury during the fourth quarter of LSU’s season-opening win over Miami. During his only appearance, last season Chaisson had five tackles, including a sack for an 8-yard loss and a quarterback hurry in the win over the Hurricanes.
ESPN said of Chaisson, “the fact that he will wear the coveted No. 18 this season tells you what those in the LSU program think of him. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound sophomore is a blur rushing the passer from his outside linebacker position, and if he can stay healthy, he will be as disruptive as anyone in the college game this season.”
The No. 6 ranked Tigers will open up the 2019 season at home against Georgia Southern on Saturday, August 31 at 6:30 P.M.
