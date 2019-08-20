Meraux man arrested in connection several home burglaries and car theft

MEREAUX, La. (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office says a Meraux man has been arrested in connection with several home burglaries and a car theft in the same neighborhood he lived in.
According to St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann, 21-year-old Deiontae Moore was booked for simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, several counts of attempted simple burglary of a residence, vehicular burglary and theft of an automobile.
Moore, who lives in the 3000 block of Fable Drive, was captured on surveillance video in the early morning hours of August 14 breaking into a home in the 3100 block of Fable Dr. where he stole two laptops, an iPad and keys to a vehicle that he later stole.
The suspect was also spotted attempting to break into three homes in the 3200 block of Story Park Boulevard and two homes in the 3100 and 3200 blocks of Fable Dr.
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office says they received numerous tips from residents of the Story Park neighborhood that led to Moore’s arrest at his home on August 20.
“Thanks to the residents’ desire to protect their neighborhood against crime, our detectives were able to quickly apprehend this suspect,” Sheriff Pohlmann said. “This proves the importance of the ‘see something, say something’ rule.”
