NOPD searching for juvenile reported missing from New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a juvenile reported missing from New Orleans East.
Police are searching for 15-year-old Kevin Tran.
Tran was last seen by a friend walking to a bus stop near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Read Boulevard around 5 p.m. Monday. According to Tran’s mother, he snuck out of their home Sunday evening and is a habitual runaway.
Police say Tran is described as an Asian male who is about 5’7” tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts and black slip-on sandals.
If anyone has any information about Kevin Tran’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.
