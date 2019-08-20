Overtime Podcast #54 - LSU Football Season Preview

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Expectations and interest surrounding LSU’s 2019 football season are increasing by the day as the Tigers near their opening game against Georgia Southern on Saturday, August 31st at 6:30 p.m. In the latest podcast episode, Chris Hagan and Jacques Doucet combine to preview the campaign:
Doucet on expectations for the 6th ranked Tigers:
“Anything less than 10-2 is going to be disappointing this year and that’s a big contrast to last year when you had the 6-6 expectations and they were picked 25th in the first polls and people said ‘You’re just putting them ranked because of their reputation.’ This year, unfortunately, Alabama is not going anywhere and you have to travel to Tuscaloosa. There seems to always be a banana peel that they slip on, a game that they don’t play well that they should. So I think if they go 9-3 and go to the Outback Bowl, Capital One Bowl, Citrus Bowl...that will not be what fans want or expect.”
Hagan on Ed Orgeron building continuity:
“You’ve built this team like you’ve seen a Bama built with sophomores starting and then they’re going to come back and have a bigger year next year. You’ve got Brennan for another year, Ja’Marr Chase will be a junior next year. I’m not trying to get into next year, I’m just saying that there’s a legitimate chance for LSU to really have a steady, smooth sailing ship going forward and maintain their top ten status like they were from 2005 until about 2013.”
