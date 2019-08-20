Police believe missing New Orleans man victim of foul play

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police believe a man who has been missing since Aug. 2 is the victim of foul play.
Gregory Magee, 52, was last hear from by a friend on the telephone. He was reported missing on Aug. 4.
This investigation currently remains classified as a missing person incident. However, NOPD’s Homicide Unit has joined the investigation.
McGee is described as a black male standing about 5’10” and weighing about 320 pounds with a tattoo reading “Greg and Javon” on one shoulder and a dragon with the word “Drea” on the other shoulder.
No further details on this investigation are available at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
