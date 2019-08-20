S&WB to ask business leaders for more money

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board will ask downtown New Orleans business leaders to increase millage funding.
The agency says the funding would help fix the city’s aging infrastructure.
That infrastructure funding meeting is set for Tuesday morning at the Pan-American conference center on Poydras Street.
Leaders will meet with downtown property owners to talk about a proposed millage increase.
Business leaders will have a chance to ask officials with the city and the sewerage and water board about the plan.
In the past, sewerage and water board officials have said updating infrastructure would limit the amount of water main breaks.
