Weekend could be stormy

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Typical summer storms will be around for the rest of the week. Localized downpours could cause minor flooding in spots. The clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the lower 90s.
By Friday deep tropical moisture from the Caribbean will move into our area and stick around for the weekend. Storms will be likely at times with a better chance for more widespread heavier rains. The extra clouds and rain will keep most highs in the upper 80s to around 90.
The tropics remain quiet as we head into the traditionally busiest portion of the hurricane season.
