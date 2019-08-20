Zack: Daily Downpours Continue

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The combination of an abundance of moisture and an old frontal boundary still dissipating over the area will lead to another good chance of rain on Tuesday.
Early morning storms along the coast will translate inland as we go through the day. Expect some heavy downpours at times which could lead to street flooding. Highs will once again be held down in the low 90s with many locations sitting in the upper 80s for most of the afternoon due to the clouds
Through the rest of the week storms won't be as widespread with a bit more sunshine from time to time. By week's end there will be another surge of moisture from a tropical wave crossing the Gulf. This should lead to higher rain chances for the upcoming weekend.
All remains quiet in the tropics with a few weak waves out there but right now, no development is expected from any.
