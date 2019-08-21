Baker Mayfield reaches out to Daniel Jones following critical comments in ‘GQ’ article (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield said he reached out to New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones following the “GQ” article in which Mayfield criticized the Giants for drafting the Duke quarterback with the 6th overall pick in April’s Draft.
“I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones. Blows my mind," Mayfield was quoted as saying.
Wednesday, following the Browns’ final day of training camp, Mayfield said his quotes from multiple conversations with the author of the article were taken out of context.
“That’s the problem with this day and age,” Mayfield said. “You don’t read the whole thing, you don’t put 2 & 2 together ... people combine sentences from different conversations, so it seemed very disrespectful (to Jones) and I can understand that but what people didn’t realize is that the conversation entailed that I was surprised that I was drafted #1, too.”
Mayfield admitted that he did say he was stunned that the Giants took Jones that high in the Draft, but said his comments about picking a “winner” had nothing to do with Jones.
He also said he reached out to Jones with a text message.
“I reached out to Daniel because all that blew way out of hand,” Mayfield said. “I wanted him to know how I felt, and I’ve heard nothing but great things from Saquon (Barkley) and (former Oklahoma teammate) Sterling Shepard, guys that have a lot of respect for him and I respect their opinion.
“To me, that came back on my character. That’s one thing that, I don’t care if you like me or not but that looked like my character was way out of line, so that’s the only reason I addressed it.”
How did Jones react when Mayfield reached out?
“He was very nice,” Mayfield said. “He said ‘no worries, man.’"
