’The Browns are back’: Odell Beckahm Jr. and Jarvis Landry grace the cover of Sports Illustrated

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are back, and Sport Illustrated knows it.
Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry are on the front cover of this week’s magazine with author Ben Baskin asking the single question on everyone’s mind.
They without a doubt have one of the most high-powered offenses in the league.
Mayfield, Beckham, Landry, Chubbs, Njoku, the list goes on for the weapons at their disposal but the defense is just as strong.
Rookie Greedy Williams is already turning heads as a potential starter for the Browns at cornerback.
In camp he’s made plays left and right
We won’t know about the Super Bowl until February, but we can look forward to now.
Their next challenge is finishing up the preseason. The Browns will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, Aug. 23, at 7:30 p.m.
