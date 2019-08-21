Hammond PD arrests four Houston men in connection with multi-state Best Buy burglaries

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Hammond Police Department says four men from Houston were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with multiple store burglaries across multiple states.
Police received a BOLO or “Be on the look out” around 3 a.m. Tuesday from the Mobile Alabama Police Department for five men who burglarized Best Buy stores in Mobile and D’Iberville, Mississippi. They were believed to be traveling westbound on I-12 towards Texas in a red F-150 and a silver Toyota Camry.
The vehicles were later spotted by a Hammond Police Officer posted on I-12 near the Airport Road exit. The officer contacted additional officers to stage themselves near the Southwest Railroad Avenue exit.
Officers initiated a traffic stop on the F-150 and stopped on Southwest Railroad Ave. The Camry was pulled over on the northbound on-ramp to I-55.
When officers executed a search warrant of the vehicles, they found 27 Apple MacBooks valued at $33,849 that were stolen from the Best Buy in D’Iberville, MS.
Police arrested four of the five suspects. They have been identified as 33-year-old Pierre Jordan, 33-year-old Boris Johnson, 28-year-old Payton Stevens and 27-year-old Jovan Washington. All four suspects are from Houston.
The fifth suspect fled the scene.
Investigators later learned that the suspects are part of a group in Houston that has been breaking into multiple Best Buy stores located throughout the I-12 corridor from Florida to Texas. The group is believed to have stolen over $2 million in merchandise.
The investigation is ongoing.
If anyone has any information about the robberies, they are asked to contact Detective Corey Morse at (985) 277-5758 or Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa at 1 (800) 554-5245.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.