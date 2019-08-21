Mandeville man wanted for impersonating an officer at convenience store

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Mandeville police are searching for a man who allegedly caused a “disturbance” and impersonated an officer at a convenience story Sunday (Aug. 19).
Police said a mean wearing a Saints jersey came caused some type of scene at the Discount Zone on Highway 22 in Mandeville. When confronted, he pulled out a badge and claimed to be with the Mandeville police.
Anyone with information about his identity is asked to contact the department at 985-624-3119.
