Police charge Bogalusa man with murder after 8-month old girl dies

BOGALUSA (WVUE) - A Bogalusa man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of an 8-month-old girl after police say she was killed by blunt force trauma.
On Aug. 14, the Bogalusa Police Department responded to our Lady of the Angels emergency room in reference to an unresponsive infant.
The child died shortly after arrival at the hospital.
Based on information obtained at the hospital, and from speaking with family members, police believe that the death was caused due to non-accidental injuries.
Police said the child had been left by the mother for a short time that evening in the care of her boyfriend, Tyrease Brumfield. An autopsy was performed the following day.
The medical examiner said that the child died of injuries caused by blunt force trauma, and her death was ruled a homicide.
Investigators determined the child was under the supervision of Brumfield when she received the injuries.
On Aug. 15, Tyrease Brumfield was arrested for first degree Murder in the death of this child and placed into the custody of the Parish Jail.
Names are not being released at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.
