Chinese national indicted in South Mississippi case named drug kingpin by U.S. government

When Yan was indicted back in September 2017, he became the first manufacturer and distributor of fentanyl and other opiate substances to be indicted in the history of the United States while being designated as a Consolidated Priority Organization Target (CPOT). CPOT designations are those who have “command and control” elements of the most prolific international drug trafficking and money laundering organizations. And they’re considered by DEA to be some of the most significant drug trafficking threats in the world.