Delta Sigma Theta holds public ceremony for Nancy Parker on Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will hold a ceremony for Nancy Parker on Thursday night. Nancy was a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta, which is a service sorority. The New Orleans Alumnae Chapter will hold an Omega Omega service at 7 p.m. at the McDonogh #35 High School.
The address is 4000 Cadillac St. in New Orleans near City Park.
Nancy died in a tragic plane crash on Friday that also claimed the life of Franklin J.P. Augustus, who was her pilot.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony.
