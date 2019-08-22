FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #55: Fantasy Football Draft Guide

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The 2019 fantasy football season is rapidly approaching and whether it is your maiden campaign or you are a seasoned veteran, there are always new strategies to apply to each year. FOX 8′s Chris Hagan joins fantasy football rival and companion, Seth Lewis of KATC in Lafayette, to break down a few key areas to focus on when drafting your team.
Hagan on strategizing which position to pick in your first round:
“It all depends on how you want to build your team, whether you want to go running back or receiver. If you’re a running back first type of fantasy player and you get caught at pick ten, you’re either going to have to go with a receiver or maybe reach for a running back and one thing I would say to people is to buck the ratings sometimes...forget when ESPN tells you a guy should be 17th because sometimes that guy is a top-three, -four or -five player in fantasy this year. Trust your gut a little bit.”
Lewis on the the top three picks of Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey:
“I think that’s right, especially at the very top with Saquon Barkley and the workload that you know how he is going to get. Obviously, Odell Beckham isn’t there anymore so you don’t know if [opposing defenses] are going to key in on the running game a little more and how the offensive line is going to hold up. Then, I think you’re really splitting hairs when you’re talking about Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara. It go either way when you’re talking about those guys and the amount of catches they get out of the backfield. These are two guys that ranked in the top 20 last year in receptions in the entire league so you know in a PPR format that they’re going to do really well.”
