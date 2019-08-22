FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #56 - Saints 53-Man Roster Projection

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The August 31st deadline to cut rosters down to 53 players is looming large. Sean Fazende runs down who is in and who is out at each position and who still has time to change their status.
Fazende on where the roster evaluation is heading into the Saints’ third preseason game:
“I am convinced the Saints have about 48 of the 53 guys they know on the roster. There’s about five or six spots/players that can work their way into a roster spot, provided there are not any major injuries, which is always a huge asterisks that you have to deal with as it comes.”
Fazende on the crowded competition for the final wide receiver spots:
"I think Simmie Cobbs has been the best of that group. Most consistent. He’s got good size, can block, seems to know what he’s doing but that projection was based on my intuition of what I’m getting from the vibe of Sean Payton. Emmanuel Butler is at the top of that list so I have him on despite the fact that he had a pass bounce off his facemask. I also have Austin Carr who is a Sean Payton guy through and through.
