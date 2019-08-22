Jefferson Parish President: $1 Million spent on office space for inspector general

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni is calling for oversight of the office meant to crack down on wasteful government spending after learning that same office spent over $1 million spent on office space.
Yenni said his administration discovered the office of Inspector General David McClintock spent $1,095,831 leasing and renovating two different buildings in the Elmwood area. And, he said the spending came after McClintock was offered space rent-free outside of the general government building and Yenni building.
"This is clearly a waste of tax payer dollars as I see no cost benefit to the residents of Jefferson Parish,” Yenni said in a statement Wednesday night (Aug. 21).
McClintock did not respond immediately responded FOX 8′s request for comment Wednesday, but later issued a statement denying having ever been offered free office space.
“I was appointed the Inspector General in 2013. At that time, and at no subsequent time, did the parish offer to provide space for our operations at no cost,” McClintock said. “In 2013 and with counsel from the Parish Attorney’s office, I sought proposals and obtained office space which met initial and anticipated operational needs of the office. Last year, and upon the conclusion of our initial lease we sought proposals for space to meet current needs. We obtained space for a competitive price.”
