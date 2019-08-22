Man accused of stabbing Raising Cane’s manager to death found incompetent for trail

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing the manager of a Raising Canes in Kenner in 2016 was found incompetent to stand trail Wednesday (Aug. 21), court documents show.
Investigators say Joshua Every stabbed 21-year-old Taylor Friloux to death while robbing a Raising Canes restaurant in the 3300 block of Williams Boulevard in the early morning hours of June 29, 2016. According to Kenner police, surveillance video shows Every standing over the wounded Friloux and continued to stab her in the head, neck and chest.
Every is facing several charges, including first-degree murder and armed robbery, court documents show, and the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s office is pursing the death penalty.
Three other people have also been charged in the case.
Gregory Donald, 21, was accused of ambushed employees with Every after the restaurant closed and when the workers were taking out the trash. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges earlier this year and was sentenced to a total of 89 years.
Another man, 27-year-old Mark Crocklen, admitted to being the getaway driver. He has also pleaded guilty to charges including manslaughter and armed robbery.
Ariana Runner pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Investigators said the 25-year-old was aware of the scheme and brought Donald into it. Runner has not been sentenced yet.
Friloux’ Family members said she recognized one of the thieves as a former employee and was trying to keep her staff safe when she was stabbed multiple times.
After Wednesday’s competency hearing, Judge Lee Faulkner ordered Every to be sent to the East Louisiana Mental Health Facility for treatment. A second competency hearing is scheduled for Nov. 13.
