Mayor breaks ground on first part of $27 million infrastructure projects in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Mayor Latoya Cantrell Thursday announced the groundbreaking of the first of three infrastructure projects in New Orleans East.
Cantrell broke ground on a $14 million road work project in the Little Woods neighborhood. It’s the first of three projects in New Orleans East totaling $27 million.
“The time is long overdue. Our administration hit the ground really running and tackling construction projects that were not moving,” Cantrell said.
The projects entail replacing underground water, sewer and drain lines.
“It will be from Hayne Boulevard on I-10. The scope is repaving the asphalt roadway, patching the roadway, repairing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons, and of course being ADA compliant,” Cantrell said.
Thursday's groundbreaking comes just two days after the mayor announced another $4.7 million project at Village De L'est.
Cantrell said the projects are funded through federal dollars, and has been a top priority for the administration.
"We do not want to turn back any dollar that has been allocated to the city of New Orleans for infrastructure and pretty much for anything, but for infrastructure. Over $2 billion that we have been allocated, and we have to make sure that it's spent," Cantrell said.
Some New Orleans East residents said they've been waiting for these projects since after Katrina.
"We are extremely happy for the infrastructure projects going on in New Orleans East at this moment. During the election year, we were promised that things would happen, positive things owuld happen in our community, and we definitely see that happening now," Dawn Hebert, with the Lake Willow Neighborhood Association said.
Hebert said this is a start, but there's a lot she still wants to see done.
“We still have a lot of blight along Interstate 10, which is the entrance way to our community. So we want that to be addressed, and we really do not see that being addressed,” Hebert said.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.