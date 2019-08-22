NOPD: Man married to three women, wanted for bigamy

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for 51-year-old Richard Newell in connection with a bigamy investigation
Through investigation, NOPD Eighth District detectives determined that Newell is currently married to at least three women. None of the women were reportedly aware of Newell’s other marriages.
Anyone with additional information regarding the whereabouts of Richard Newell is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080, or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.