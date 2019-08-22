NOPD: Woman dead in New Orleans East Double shooting

A woman was killed in a shooting on Viola Street Wednesday night (Aug. 21). Another person was injured.
August 21, 2019 at 10:46 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 10:52 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A woman was killed and another person injured in a shooting in the Plum Orchard area of New Orleans East Wednesday night (Aug. 21), New Orleans police said.

NOPD spokesman Aaron Looney said the double shooting was reported in the 4700 block of Viola Street, where a woman was pronounced dead. The second victim was brought to the hospital, Looney said. His condition was not known Thursday night.

No additional information was immediately available.

