NOPD: Woman dead in New Orleans East Double shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A woman was killed and another person injured in a shooting in the Plum Orchard area of New Orleans East Wednesday night (Aug. 21), New Orleans police said.
NOPD spokesman Aaron Looney said the double shooting was reported in the 4700 block of Viola Street, where a woman was pronounced dead. The second victim was brought to the hospital, Looney said. His condition was not known Thursday night.
No additional information was immediately available.
