RECIPES: Chef John Folse makes Nancy’s favorite dishes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Chef John Folse remembers Nancy Parker by joining Morning Edition to create two of her favorite dishes. Here are his recipes and directions for recreating the meals in your own kitchen:
MIXED WILD MUSHROOMS WITH PAPPARDELLE
Prep Time: 30 Minutes
Yields: 8 Servings
Comment:
Did you know there are 10,000 known species of mushrooms? Some of my favorites include the oyster, button and chanterelle varieties. I have used all three of these to create this simple, yet delicious pasta recipe. It makes a great vegetarian entrée.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup oyster mushrooms, cleaned, ends trimmed and chopped
- 1 cup button mushrooms, cleaned, ends trimmed and sliced
- 1 cup chanterelle mushrooms, cleaned, ends trimmed and chopped
- 1 pound pappardelle, cooked
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic, peeled and thinly sliced
- ½ cup thinly sliced green onions
- ½ cup minced yellow bell peppers
- ¼ cup minced red bell pepper
- ½ jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced
- juice of 1 lemon
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- ¼ cup chopped parsley
- 2 ounces unsalted butter
- salt and black pepper to taste
- granulated garlic to taste
- 1 pound lump crabmeat
Method:
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-low heat. Add sliced garlic and cook 3–5 minutes or until lightly browned. Add green onions, bell peppers, jalapeño pepper and mushrooms then sauté 5–7 minutes or until vegetables are softened. Add pasta, lemon juice, Parmesan, parsley and butter, tossing gently to incorporate ingredients. Season to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Cook 2–3 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Add lump crabmeat and warm slightly. Transfer to a serving dish and serve immediately.
NANCY PARKER’S PRALINE-PECAN FUDGE
Prep Time: 30 Minutes Yields: 20 Pieces
Comment: Nancy, like many of us, loved desserts. I remember well the day we cooked up a batch of praline-pecan fudge during the holidays. After taking a bite, Nancy said, “Oh my God, my children and husband would love this fudge.” It was at that moment that the name of this recipe changed to “Nancy Parker’s Praline-pecan Fudge.”
Ingredients:
- 1 ounce Stillwater Rum or your favorite rum
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- ¼ pound butter
- 3 cups sugar
- 5 ounces evaporated milk
- 1 (12-ounce) package Hershey's® Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips
- 1 tbsp vanilla extract
- 1 (7-ounce) jar marshmallow crème
- 1 ounce praline pecan liqueur
Method: Line a 9-inch glass baking dish with aluminum foil and set aside. In a 2-quart heavy-bottomed pot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add sugar and evaporated milk, blending well into butter then bring mixture to a rolling boil. Reduce heat to simmer and cook approximately 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Be careful not to scorch butter as mixture will caramelize. Remove from heat and using a large cooking spoon, stir in chips, vanilla, marshmallow crème, rum, praline pecan liqueur and pecans, whipping constantly. Stir until mixture becomes creamy and slightly thickened. Pour mixture into the prepared glass dish and allow to cool. Cut fudge into 1-inch squares and serve.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.