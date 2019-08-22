Shelby: Rain Chances Increase This Weekend

Expect a typical late-August day with highs near 90 and spotty storms in the afternoon. Rain chances will go up tomorrow, then even more by the weekend.
A tropical wave moving through the western Gulf will bring deep tropical moisture to the area Friday through Sunday. This will lead to rounds of heavy rain that may cause localized flooding.
A return to spotty storms is expected next week with highs back into the lower 90s.
While the tropics aren’t totally quiet, there are no threats to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.
