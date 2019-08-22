Tropical downpours possible all weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A disturbance in the Gulf will spread deep tropical moisture over the entire FOX 8 viewing area beginning Friday and into the weekend. Passing showers and storms will also bring some heavy downpours. Localized flooding will be possible at times.
The best chance for the highest rain totals will be south of the lake with lesser amounts farther to the north. However rain chances are high area wide.
Somewhat drier conditions are likely by the middle of next week.
