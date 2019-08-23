Friends and Family Gather Around Parker’s Family

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - While hundreds of people showed up at a memorial for Nancy Parker Friday afternoon, a wide circle of friends are gathering around her family. Nancy was beloved by her neighbors and viewers across the metro area, and her family is now being supported by many who want to help.
Nancy was honored, with a memorial and a second line, for her contributions to this city.
But first and foremost she was a devoted wife, and a mother and those who live in her Gretna neighborhood got to see it first hand
"She's funny on the air, and when you see her in the backyard even better...she will be missed," said
Billy Bravender, who spoke at the memorial service for Nancy and talked about being a 20 year neighbor to a woman who was as real as they come, like the time he needed to go pick up his car from the shop.
"She was interviewing the president one day...I called for a ride, Glynn's in the shower, she came out in her slippers, and said I got this, so she brought me to take care of my vehicle," said Bravender.
Nancy, who's will to help is now legendary, drew the line though, when it came to Bravender, wanting to take a picture.
"No selfie, but I do have a lot of selfies from backyard parties," said Bravender.
Those friends are now gathering around Nancy’s husband Glynn, and the three children Piper,Parker and Pierce.
"She was a true light to everybody," said Bravender.
"It's time like these that friends step up...there are so many people that gave their time, and energy," said
Senator Troy Carter, who has been at Glynn's side, since the tragedy.
"This was an effort of love with a bunch of us coming together, you do this, you do that...it balanced out to be a wonderful homegoing," said Carter.
Among those coming in for the memorial, and second line former Fox 8 anchor-reporter Greg Adaline, who's now anchoring the news for a sister station in South Carolina.
"You don't miss something like this, because it's a life that can't be replaced," said Adaline.
Nancy's husband Glynn, described her as a unifier, for the way she brought people together, and her close friends say she leaves an enduring message.
" To love each other to cherish every moment, be true partners, and to give back," said Carter.
And that was the theme of much of the memorial, and one all who knew and loved Nancy, hope, will be carried forward, in her absence.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.