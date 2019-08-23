‘I will love her forever’: Husband Glynn Boyd gives emotional eulogy at Nancy Parker’s memorial

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Glynn Boyd -- Nancy Parker’s beloved husband -- gave an emotional eulogy at her memorial services Friday afternoon (Aug. 23).
Seated next to a portrait of his wife, Boyd opened with song, dedicating “Three Times a Lady” and “Beautiful in my Eyes," to her. He went on to thank everyone for their support and love, before pouring his heart out, recounting their story in front of a crowd of several hundred.
Also a reporter, Boyd met Nancy 30 years earlier, while both on assignment in Tuskegee.
“I was late for an interview and she was there already. She was interviewing the mayor, Johnny Ford, who had just won a primary for congress. Nancy was doing her thing, she was a one man band, big camera, it was a hot day. I was late. After her interview, it was time for mine. And she said ‘Would you like to help me carry my tripod to the car?' I said ‘no,’ and she looked at me and couldn’t believe I told her no," Boyd said.
Realizing his mistake, Boyd said he called Nancy at work, apologized and asked her to come see him in Montgomery.
“She said no, and I said, 'This is going to be a tough road,” Boyd recalled, laughing.
But, he stayed on that road and it paid off. Five years later, the pair was wed.
“The best day of my life. You all know Nancy, she dressed the part. On any given day, she dressed the part. The first time I cried was when I saw her in that wedding dress," he said.
Describing the day he got the news of her death, Boyd was overcome with emotion.
“I thought our love, our marriage, would live a lifetime. I really did. Last week, I was sucker punched. My heart was shattered into pieces. It just hit me. It’s gone. This award winning journalist who delivered the news every day, was now the news. And her weakened husband had to deliver that news to her mom, dad and three children. The hardest thing I’ve ever done was to pick up the phone and tell Mr. Parker, ‘they gave her to the heavens, they gave her to me. So cruel, so brutal," Boyd said. “I hope no one ever has to experience what I just experienced and the pain that I feel right now. This is not normal. I’m dealing with something that’s really not normal and I can handle it, but if I want to cry, I’m going to cry.”
Boyd said Nancy loved him more than she loved himself and described her as “class personified." Not only was Nancy a celebrated storyteller, she was a loving mother.
“She just loved her kids, loved them so much. She was such a great mother. She talked about them every time she got on the phone,” he said.
Boyd said Nancy loved him more than she loved himself and described her as “class personified." Not only was Nancy a celebrated storyteller, she was a loving mother.
“She just loved her kids, loved them so much. She was such a great mother. She talked about them every time she got on the phone,” he said. “Our dream was to live a long time and our dream was to see our kids through. Wanting them to be the best they could be."
Despite his pain, Boyd said he knows Nancy will always stay with him and he believes she was “on loan" from God.
“As I try to wrap my head around this, what we have in our midst and we didn’t even know it was an angel. I truly believe she is an angel in disguise, because of how she touched people. Realize, this girl was incredible," he said. “Nancy is certainly a unifier. Look around this room, she’s a unifier.”
Boyd closed his eulogy the same way he started - with song.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.