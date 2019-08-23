JPSO investigating Marrero homicide

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed Thursday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
It happened around 8 p.m. in the 4100 block of East Ames Blvd. in Marrero.
Deputies were dispatched to a report of a man shot inside a home. Responding deputies located the victim, who has not been identified, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
