Juvenile reported missing from Algiers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -NOPD officers are searching for 13-year-old Evans Rogers who was reported missing in the Fourth District.
The reporting person told police that Rogers was last seen on August 21 around 7 p.m., in the 1700 block of Elizardi Boulevard.
He is described as approximately 5’4” tall, 110 lbs, with a short bush hairstyle. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, khaki joggers and white slide shoes.
Anyone with information regarding the juvenile’s whereabouts should contact Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.
