Off and on storms all weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A Gulf disturbance will head toward the Louisiana coast over the weekend. Storms will be around at times on Saturday with many dry breaks. The best chance of storms will likely come on Sunday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times and there is the chance of some localized flooding in spots.
The stormy weather may linger into the first part of next week. There are indications that drier air may surge to the Gulf of Mexico late next week. While colder weather is not expected, it could turn drier and less humid.
