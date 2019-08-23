Shelby: Gulf disturbance brings rain to the area

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A disturbance in the Gulf will spread deep tropical moisture over the entire FOX 8 viewing area today through the weekend. As a result, we will have passing showers and storms along with some heavy downpours. Localized flooding will be possible at times.
The best chance for the high rain totals will be south of the lake with lesser amounts farther to the north. However, rain chances are high area wide.
Temperatures will range from the mid 80s to low 90s depending on the timing of the rain for different folks.
Somewhat drier conditions are likely by the middle to late part of next week.
