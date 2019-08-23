Slidell Police: Possible impaired driver crashes into school bus

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A car crashed head-on into a school bus in Slidell Friday morning (Aug. 23), according to the Slidell Police Department. No children were on board.
Investigators believe the driver was impaired.
The crash was reported on Highway 11 near the Front Street overpass, where the bus spun out of control, striking a law enforcement vehicle. Around 8 a.m., police said the bridge would be closed for “a short while,” while crews clear the scene.
No serious injuries were reported, police said. No additional information was immediately available.
