Terrebonne Parish man charged with rape, cruelty to a juvenile

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Terrebonne Parish man is charged with second-degree rape and cruelty to a juvenile in connection with allegations that he victimized a young female relative, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The man’s wife is charged with cruelty to a juvenile in connection to those allegations.
Detectives began an investigation Aug. 12 after receiving a complaint about abuse of a 12-year-old.
In addition to sex abuse allegations, detectives were also told that the child was forced to remain outside the couple’s home for a week, coming in only to shower, and had to stay in a makeshift tent. Another child, age 11, was also subjected to abuse.
In order to avoid identification of the victim, police are not releasing the names of the parents, who were both booked at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.