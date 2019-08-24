Eastbank beats Hawaii, advances to Little League World Series Championship Game

Eastbank will play Sunday for the LLWS title.
By Garland Gillen | August 24, 2019 at 4:50 PM CDT - Updated August 24 at 5:26 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Eastbank is headed to the Little League World Series Championship Game after beating Hawaii, 9-5. The River Ridge-based 11&12 squad will play Curacao for the title.

Eastbank scored five runs in the fifth inning to break the game open. They also racked up four runs in the sixth inning. Marshall Louque and Reece Roussel both collected two RBI’s in the contest.

Roussel broke a Little League World Series record in the contest, collecting 15 hits during the tournament.

