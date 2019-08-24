Post officer worker charged with DUI after allegedly hitting mailbox, parked mail truck

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge post office worker has been arrested after allegedly hitting a mailbox and a parked mail truck with his vehicle while drunk.
The report from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says Donald Moore, 52, was arrested Monday, Aug. 19 after reportedly hitting someone’s mailbox while driving drunk in the 5300 block of N Snowden Avenue, then leaving the scene.
The report says the victim was able to show the responding officer tire marks in the grass in their yard and in the median in front of the home. The victim reportedly told officers Moore lives just four houses down the street.
Officers found Moore at his home and reported a strong smell of alcohol coming from his person. Moore also reportedly had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. Moore reportedly claimed he was taking medications, but would not say what, and that he’d had one 12 oz beer that day.
During the investigation, it was discovered Moore had also reportedly hit a parked mail truck at the United State Postal Service office on Millwood Drive. Two different witnesses reportedly identified Moore as a postal worker at that office. Moore reportedly hit the truck and sped out of the parking lot.
EBRSO’s report states Moore admitted to also hitting the mail truck at the post office and leaving the scene. Moore was arrested and taken into custody for a blood alcohol test. The report states his BAC was .147%.
Moore is charged with DUI (1st offense), two counts of hit and run, improper lane usage, reckless operation of a vehicle, and failing to report an accident.
