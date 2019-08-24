WATCH LIVE: Former Governor Kathleen Blanco laid to rest

LAFAYETTE, La. (WVUE) - Trailblazing former Governor Kathleen Blanco will be laid to rest in Lafayette Saturday (Aug. 24), where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated before a private burial.
Gov. Edwards’ office says Blanco was a devout Catholic who welcomed those of differing faiths. Her interfaith service will include reflections from Dr. Kim Hunter Reed, Louisiana’s commissioner for higher education, and a former deputy chief of staff to Governor Blanco, as well as Governor Edwards. Archbishop Gregory Aymond of the Diocese of New Orleans will preside over the service, along with other clergy. Friends of the Blanco family will recite a Litany for Louisiana similar to the one recited at her inauguration ceremony.
Also during the interfaith service, the Southern University Gospel Choir and the St. Aloysius School Performance Choir will perform. After the service, the Louisiana National Guard will perform a 21-gun salute at the capitol before Blanco will lie in state.
