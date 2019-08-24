WATCH LIVE: Former Governor Kathleen Blanco laid to rest

Gov. Edwards’ office says Blanco was a devout Catholic who welcomed those of differing faiths. Her interfaith service will include reflections from Dr. Kim Hunter Reed, Louisiana’s commissioner for higher education, and a former deputy chief of staff to Governor Blanco, as well as Governor Edwards. Archbishop Gregory Aymond of the Diocese of New Orleans will preside over the service, along with other clergy. Friends of the Blanco family will recite a Litany for Louisiana similar to the one recited at her inauguration ceremony.