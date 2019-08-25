Brees connects with Michael Thomas for a TD in his only series of the game, Saints lead at half

Drew Brees received his only work of the preseason against the Jets.
By Garland Gillen | August 24, 2019 at 8:14 PM CDT - Updated August 24 at 8:32 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees played only one series against the Jets, and he made the most of it. No. 9 went 4-of-6 passing for 68 yards, connecting with Michael Thomas for a 19-yard touchdown to end the drive.

The connection staked the Saints to a 7-0 advantage.

The Saints lead the Jets at halftime, 13-7.

The defense also stepped up in the first quarter for the Black and Gold. Marshon Lattimore stripped the Jets’ Ty Montgomery for a fumble recovery. The turnover would lead to a Wil Lutz field goal.

