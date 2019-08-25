Eastbank captures the Little League World Series title

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Eastbank 11&12 team beat Curacao, 8-0, to grab the Little League World Series championship. The River Ridge-based team raised the trophy in their first visit to Williamsport, PA.
Marshall Louque racked up three RBI’s for Scott Frazier’s squad. Ryan Darrah contributed with two RBI.
Egan Prather held Curacao scoreless on the mound with six strikeouts.
Eastbank got on the scoreboard first courtesy of a Louque RBI double in the first frame. Louque again delivered in the third, his double off the wall registered an RBI.
Reece Roussel connected for a Little League World Series 16th hit in the fifth inning. Roussel’s double brought in River Ridge’s third run of the game. Very next batter, Louque collected his third RBI of the game with a single.
Curacao threatened in the third inning with the bases loaded. The pitch got away from catcher Ryder Planchard, but he recovered to throw out the runner at third base.
