LSU’s 2 freshman running backs look to contribute this season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2019 LSU football season kicks off on August 31 with the Fightin’ Tigers playing host to Georgia Southern in Death Valley.
LSU is ranked No. 6 in both preseason bowls, so the campus should certainly be buzzing with excitement.
Junior Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the running back with the most collegiate playing experience. Last season, he rushed for 658 yards and seven touchdowns. He plans to be a weapon in the receiving game out of the backfield as well in 2019.
And then, there are the two freshman ball carriers. Many believe No. 4 John Emery Jr. from Destrehan will deliver some huge plays for the Tigers this year before all is said and done.
Meanwhile, No. 3 Tyrion Davis-Price from Southern Lab is a 226-pound tank who is also eager to prove himself.
“A whole lot of potential and I hate that word, potential, because really, when you tell someone they have a lot of potential, you’re saying they’re not there yet,” said senior running back Lanard Fournette. “So, I think they’re there. They there.”
“Some guys have that it factor and they have it,” added Edwards-Helaire. “We recruited them. Those are the guys we wanted and we got them. They came in, they’re working, doing what they need to do. Paying attention. That’s the biggest thing now. Learning the plays, learning the install.”
Kickoff between LSU and Georgia Southern is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
