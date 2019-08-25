Man killed in drive-by shooting in Houma

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - The Houma Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man dead.
Around 4:00 a.m. Sunday, the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting on Bryant Street.
Upon arrival, officers located a victim, identified as Kirk Robinson, 33 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Robinson was transported to the hospital, but later died.
Houma Police say Robinson was sitting his vehicle talking to other individuals when a dark colored Ford Fusion approached him.
The subjects in the Ford Fusion began firing at Robinson striking him several times.
During the investigation, Houma Police developed information that Tyrel McKinley, 20, and Bobby Cooper,17, were the occupants of the Ford Fusion.
Houma Police located Tyrell McKinley and Bobby Cooper in an apartment within Senator Circle and took them into custody. A search of the apartment revealed a semi-automatic pistol which was recovered for evidence.
Further investigation also revealed that the 2007 Ford Fusion was reported stolen from an apartment complex on the Eastside of Houma
McKinley and Cooper were arrested for Second Degree Murder, Attempted Second Degree Murder, and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.
Both were transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex to be booked and jailed to await bond or court. Tyrell McKinley was additionally charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
