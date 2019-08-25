Nicondra: Heavy rains could slow the morning commute

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A storm complex sliding along the Louisiana coast is providing plenty of fuel for storms that will bring heavy rains to most of the region. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through the night and it looks likely that overnight into the early morning will be the time when storms are bringing the heaviest rains inland. Prepare for a wet start in the morning with some street flooding likely. Bands of rain will push through the region through the day.