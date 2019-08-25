NOPD: Man critical after being stabbed in the head on RTA bus

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A man is in critical condition after police say he was stabbed in the head on a New Orleans Regional Transit Authority bus in the Eighth District.
It happened Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Canal Street and Elk Place.
The NOPD says when officers arrived, they discovered a male victim with a stab wound to the head.
He was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition on life support.
No charges have been filed at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Eighth District at 504-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.