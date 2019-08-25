Overtime Podcast #57 - Saints dominate early in 3rd preseason game

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints’ first team dominated the Jets in the early going of the teams’ week three preseason meeting. The latest podcast delves into Drew Brees’ efficient debut, the defense’s continued improvement and which individuals stood out as roster cuts loom.
Sean Fazende on the starters’ performance:
“What you wanted out of the starters, you got, especially that starting offense. The performance by Drew Brees for preseason, he looked like Drew Brees and he looked like a guy ready to go for the regular season.”
Juan Kincaid on Taysom Hill:
“I’ve been consistent in that I don’t think he’ll ever be a starting quarterback in this league but to be honest with you, this year, based on last year, he has been the better backup quarterback. He has become a more complete quarterback in my eyes in a year’s time and that’s why I think that if Sean Payton had to pick one guy between him and Teddy Bridgewater to lead this offense if Brees goes down, I would go with Taysom Hill because I think he can get you out of trouble more, even if he has to use his legs.”
