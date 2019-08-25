Parking restrictions on neutral grounds and sidewalks temporarily suspended

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Parking restrictions on neutral grounds and sidewalks are suspended until 8 a.m. Monday, according to Mayor Cantrell’s Office.
Residents are reminded not to block intersections or streetcar tracks.
A flash flood watch is in effect for Orleans Parish through early Monday morning. Showers and thunderstorms are likely today with a 70 percent chance of precipitation.
Areas of heavy rainfall are expected to produce 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts of 5 inches or higher possible. Areas that experience the higher rainfall rates and amounts will likely experience ponding of water and possible flash flooding.
The New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is monitoring the weather and is in close communication with the National Weather Service.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.