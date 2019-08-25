5 injured by debris in shooting near busy Metairie intersection, sheriff says

METAIRIE (WVUE) - Five people were injured by debris in a shooting near a Metairie intersection.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office originally said five people were shot in an email sent to media outlets.
Sheriff Joe Lopinto later clarified the number of people shooting and the extent of their injuries.
The shooting happened at West Metairie Ave. and Airline Park Blvd. shortly after 5 p.m.
A playground, church and school are near the intersection, but Lopinto said there is no evidence it was related to any events at those locations.
