Shelby: Flash Flood Watch In Effect

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi through 7 AM Monday.
As deep tropical moisture moves into the area today, we’ll see higher rain chances and higher potential for heavy rain. Flooding looks to be our primary threat with the risk for severe weather very low. Temperatures will only reach the mid 80s for highs thanks to the extra cloud cover and rain around.
The unsettled weather pattern will linger into the middle part of the work week. A front will arrive Thursday delivering sunshine, dry skies, and lower humidity. Don’t expect a big temperature drop, though! Highs will still reach the low 90s.
